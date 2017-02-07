loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI TT QUATTRO 180Bhp, 12 months MOT 2000

Compare this car
£2,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Lovely Audi TT Quattro 180Bhp finished in Silver with black leather seats. Specification includes, alloy wheels, Air Conditioning, CD Stereo, power steering, leather steering wheel, electric windows to name just a few. 97000 from new with service history and 12 Months MOT.;;Viewing by Appointment.;;Part Exchange welcome. Full Dealer Facilities Available.;All our vehicles are checked and HPI clear with waranteed mileage for your peace of mind with 3 months warranty supplied by www.weareautotrust.co.uk. Extended warranty can be arranged where required.;;Please call Wyre Forest Car and Commercial Ltd on 0330 333 8706 or visit our website www.wyreforestcars.co.uk and fill out our contact form so one of our sales representatives can call you to discuss your requirements.;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235224
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/02/2017
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    97000 mi
  • Owners
    7
  • Doors
    3
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    1.781
  • Engine Model
    QUATTRO 180Bhp, 12 months MOT
Email Dealer >>

Buckeridge Lane, Far Forest, ,
Kidderminster, DY14 9DJ, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • AUDI TT QUATTRO 180Bhp, 12 months MOT 2000
    Abarth TT
    £2,495
    Kidderminster , Worcestershire

People who viewed this item also viewed