loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI TT MAN.

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: TT Trim: MAN. Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 69000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

We are delighted to offer this fantastic Audi TT finished off in stunning Metallic silver. This Audi TT comes with some fantastic features including 17' Alloy wheels Rear parking sensors fine nappa leather Front electric windows with two one-touch many many more! It also offers great safety features like brake assist system electronic brake distribution and remote central door locking includes dead bolt. All of our cars come with a standard of 1 Year Warranty and 1 Year roadside assistance for Worry Free Motoring! If you require anymore information or to arrange your test drive please contact our dedicated Internet department today! Alternatively you can request a personal walk around video of this vehicle.Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels CD Player Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Isofix Seats Leather Steering Wheel Leather Upholstery.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409044
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£7,895

Lookers Renault & Dacia Newcastle
NE65XA, Northumberland
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!