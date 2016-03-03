loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:RS Coupe Special Editions Plus ,Derivative:Plus ,Variant: 2.5T FSI RS Plus Quaro 2dr S Tronic Audi TT 2.5T FSI TT RS Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic

Driver's information system, DVD Satellite Navigation, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Sports button, Auxiliary input socket, Anthracite grille with diamond patterned styling, Body colour bumpers, Body styling kit, Carbon door mirror trims, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Sill extensions, Sports exhaust, Twin oval tailpipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, Extended leather pack - Black, ABS, ASR traction control, Black brake calipers, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Enhanced braking system, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Increase to electronically limited top speed including carbon design pack for engine bay, Grey instrument dials, Tyre mobility system

  • Ad ID
    421260
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    GU51HUT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    36976 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.5
5 Gateway Business Park,Croydon,
CR5 2AR
United Kingdom

