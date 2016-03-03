Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line
Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Electronic Stability Programme,Alarm,19In Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Air Conditioning,Three Seats - Front & Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Power-Assisted Steering,On-Board Monitor,Remote Central Door Locking,Front Electric Windows,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Steering Wheel Leather,Rain Sensor,Tyre Pressure Control,Body Coloured Bumpers,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Four Speakers,Headlamp Wash,Immobiliser,Rear Spoiler,Front Seats Sports,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Radio/CD/MP3,Limited Slip Differential,Cloth - Suede interior
Folds Road,Bolton,
BL1 2ST
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016