loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TT

Map

car description

Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (230 PS) S Line

Accessories

Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,Anti-Lock Brakes,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Electronic Stability Programme,Alarm,19In Alloy Wheels,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Air Conditioning,Three Seats - Front & Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Power-Assisted Steering,On-Board Monitor,Remote Central Door Locking,Front Electric Windows,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Steering Wheel Leather,Rain Sensor,Tyre Pressure Control,Body Coloured Bumpers,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seats Split Rear,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Four Speakers,Headlamp Wash,Immobiliser,Rear Spoiler,Front Seats Sports,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Radio/CD/MP3,Limited Slip Differential,Cloth - Suede interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421244
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    BD64BXX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    17868 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,995

Folds Road,Bolton,
BL1 2ST
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!