loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TT

Map

car description

Variant name:Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 2.0T FSI Quaro Sport 2dr S Tronic Audi TT 2.0T FSI Quattro Sport 2dr S Tronic

Accessories

Audi active lane assist, Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, LED daytime running lights, Retractable rear spoiler, 3 spoke leather multi-function sport steering wheel including paddle shift, Aluminium door sill trims, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, 2 rear seatbelts, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418537
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WH15HXS
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    23601 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£23,000

1 Matford Way,Matford,
EX2 8FN
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!