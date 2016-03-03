Variant name:Roadster S ,Derivative:TTS ,Variant: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic Audi TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS 2dr S Tronic
Audi active lane assist,Audi drive select,Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster,MMI touch panel,Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface,Progressive power assisted steering,Seat belt microphone,Service interval indicator,Audi music interface,Auxiliary input socket,Bluetooth audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot,Aluminium door mirror housings,Auto headlight range control,Automatic coming/leaving home lighting function,Body colour bumpers,Electric front windows,Fully automatic acoustic hood,Headlight wash system,LED daytime running lights,LED rear lights,Platinum grey front grille,Rain and light sensors,Rear diffuser,Retractable rear spoiler,S body styling,Aluminium door sill trims,Black headlining,Contoured 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather sport steering wheel/gearshift paddle,Electric lumbar support,Front head restraints,Front passenger seat isofix location point,Heated front seats,Height/reach adjust steering wheel,Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat,LED interior light pack - TT,3 point front seat belts,ABS,ASR traction control,Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,EDL traction control,Electromechanical parking brake,ESP,First aid kit,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Front side airbags,Roll over bars,Tyre pressure warning,Warning triangle,Anti theft alarm,Immobiliser,Keyless Start,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Audi magnetic ride,Matt brushed aluminium inlay,Tyre repair kit
Fort Dunlop, 4 Wingfoot Way,Birmingham,Erdington
B24 9HF
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016