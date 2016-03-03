loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Coup Booster for Phone box, Alcantara/leather with 'S' embossing on the front seats, LED headlights, Privacy glass, S-Line Style Edition for UK, S line logo, S line body styling, Heated front seats, Audi exclusive black styling package, Audi Sport cast alum. wheels, 5-spoke blade design, gloss black, gloss turned finish, 9J x 19, 245/35 R19 tyres, Matt brushed aluminium, Black door mirrors, Electric lumbar support, LED headlights, Light and rain sensor, LED rear lights, Fixed bending and all-weather light, Headlight washer system, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi phone box with wireless charging

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418111
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    RE67FFV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£33,000

Crockford Lane,Basingstoke,
RG24 8NA
United Kingdom

