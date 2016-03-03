loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDI QUATTRO SPORT ,Derivative:2.0 TDI Sport Quattro 3dr ,Variant: TDI QUATTRO SPORT Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, 3 owners, 4 seats, Service History, 168 Bhp, 12 Months Road Tax Is £135, The Specification Includes: 17'' Alloy Wheels, Half Grey Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Cd Stereo System, Electric Spoiler, 4 Wheel Drive. (Quattro), 6 Speed Manual Gearbox And Much More. Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £8,000 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    418106
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    WU61GFY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    87010 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2011
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
122 Cannock Road,Wolverhampton,
WV10 0AE
United Kingdom

