loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TT

Map

car description

Climate Control Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Bose, Xenon Headlamps, Power Hood, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Twin Air Bags, Side Air Bags, CD Player 2 Owners, Full Black Leather, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Full Service History

Accessories

Climate Control Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Bose, Xenon Headlamps, Power Hood, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Twin Air Bags, Side Air Bags, CD Player

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417065
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1781
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£4,450

The Green
Hastings, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!