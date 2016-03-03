Climate Control Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Bose, Xenon Headlamps, Power Hood, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Twin Air Bags, Side Air Bags, CD Player 2 Owners, Full Black Leather, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Full Service History
Climate Control Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Bose, Xenon Headlamps, Power Hood, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, ABS, Traction Control, Twin Air Bags, Side Air Bags, CD Player
The Green
Hastings, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016