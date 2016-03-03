loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TFSI SPORT ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: TFSI SPORT (Petrol)

Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic speed related PAS,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,Body colour bumpers,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Fully automatic electrically operated hood,Retractable rear spoiler,Twin exhaust pipes,Wind deflector,Electronic climate control (ECC),Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Leather centre console armrest,Leather handbrake grip,Leather interior door handles,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,ABS,ASR traction control,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,EDL traction control,ESP,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,Front side airbags,Warning triangle,Immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Thatcham Cat.1 alarm,Aluminium interior trim,Tyre mobility system

  • Ad ID
    417040
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    AV11LFP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    56409 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
£9,990

481-489 Hall Road,Norwich,
NR4 6ET
United Kingdom

