car description

Variant name:TTS TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Coup Audi Connect Infotainment Services, Booster for Phone box, MMI navigation plus, Reversing camera, Brake calipers painted in red with TTS logo, Storage and luggage package, Audi Music Interface , MMI touch, Privacy glass, Technology Package, Sports package for Great Britain, Audi Beam, Disc brakes, front, Electric front seats, Audi exclusive black styling package, Audi Sport cast aluminium wheels, 5-V-spoke des., matt titan. look, gloss turned finish, 9Jx20, 255/30 R20 tyres, Black door mirrors, Extended leather package in colour coordinated leather, Navigation system - High, Audi Parking System Plus, front and rear with selective display, High-beam assist, Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital displays, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi phone box with wireless charging, 6-speed automatic transmission or DSG for four-wheel drive note: family EDF, Fine Nappa leather with 'S' embossing on the front seats, LED interior lighting package, DAB digital radio reception, S sports seats at front, Electromechanical parking brake, tiptronic, Anti-theft wheel bolts, quattro, Audi Drive Select, 3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function steering wheel, ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat and outer rear seats, Heated front seats, Keyless go, Auto-dimming rear-view mirror, Airbags, Front side airbags, Front centre armrest, Audi active lane assist, Anti-theft alarm, Tyre pressure loss indicator, Start-Stop system with energy recuperation, Door sill trims with aluminium inlay and TTS logo, Electric lumbar support, LED daytime running lights, Light and rain sensor, Automatic dynamic headlight range control, LED headlights with LED rear lights and dynamic rear indicators