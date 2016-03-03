Variant name:Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr [2011] Audi TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr [2011]
Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Short-shift manual gearbox, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre mobility system
Eagle Road,Plymouth,
PL7 5JY
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016