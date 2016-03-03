car description

08 Reg - Phantom Black with Full Black Leather Trim, This Audi TT comes with an enormous specification which includes: Magnetic Ride, Factory Colour DVD Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Bose Sound System, Factory Daytime Running Lights, Climate Control, Trip Computer, CD Player with Fingertip Controls, Leather Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Airbags, ISO-Fix Seating, 19'' Alloy Wheels (unmarked as new), Front Fogs, Fitted Mats, Incredibly just 1 previous owner from new and comes with a Comprehensive Full Service History (10 services) including having the all important cam belt replaced in 2015 at 107k plus it comes with a nice long MOT, really a stunning looking car in the most desirable of colour combinations 'black on black' and complemented perfectly by its 'out of the world' specification and the best service history you could get, try and find another like this, we have never seen one of these as clean as this one is with such huge specification and amazing history, drives superbly so any inspection welcome, **INDOOR VIEWING AREA FOR RAINY & DARK DAYS** - HPI Clear, Part Exchange up or down welcome. **Debit/Credit Cards Accepted** **Open 7 Days a week** **POOR CREDIT NO PROBLEMS - Finance available (subject to status)**