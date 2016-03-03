loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Roadster Special Editions Black Edition ,Derivative:Black Edition ,Variant: 2.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition(170) 2dr 1 OWNER FROM NEW PREMIUM SAT NAV Audi TT 2.0 TDI 170 Quattro Black Edition 2dr PROFFESIONAL SAT NAV.... BOSE UPGRADE....HEATED HALF LEATHER SEATS ETC .. .STUNNING CAR MUST BE SEEN...

Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Fully automatic electrically operated hood, Twin exhaust pipes, Wind deflector, Black headlining, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Black styling pack - TT, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Short-shift manual gearbox, Tyre mobility system.PROFFESIONAL SAT NAV.... BOSE UPGRADE....HEATED SEATS ETC .. .STUNNING CAR MUST BE SEEN...1 OWNER FROM NEW...

  • Ad ID
    415246
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Registration no.
    VN14UCJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    26812 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
