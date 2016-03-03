loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION A very nice example of an Audi TT Black Edition Quattro Coupe with Exclusive Cream Leather interior and BOSE Sound system.
Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,PAS,Rear parking sensor,Service indicator,Radio/CD,Climate control,Sports seats,ABS,Isofix child seat anchor points,Traction control,Alarm,Central locking,Immobiliser,Remote central locking,Alloy wheels

  • Ad ID
    413238
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YS12PKZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    51385 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2012
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£13,950

1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ
United Kingdom

