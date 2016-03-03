loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:Diesel Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: S Line TDI Quattro Quattro TT S Line, with a 2L diesel engine. Full service history with 4/5 stamps by Audi dealership. Black half leather seats, Parrot Bluetooth system installed, 5 spoke alloys and 6 speed manual transmission!

Accessories

Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, Xenon plus headlights including headlight washers + auto-dynamic headlight levelling + exterior light styling pack, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Short-shift manual gearbox, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413150
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    FE61KRV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    98246 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2011
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
