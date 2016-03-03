loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

car description

Variant name:2.0 T FSI (211 PS) Sport ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: TFSI SPORT

Accessories

Air Bag Driver,Anti-Lock Brakes,Speakers,iPod Connection,Electronic Stability Programme,Traction Control System,Alarm,Climate Control,Air Bag Passenger,Power-Assisted Steering,Central Door Locking (Remote),Privacy Glass,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3),Front Fog Lights,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel (Rake/Reach),Seats Split Rear,Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Audi Symphony II Radio/CD/MP3,Immobiliser,Rear Spoiler,Seating Capacity (Four Seats),Black Styling Package,Floor Mats,Third Brake Light,Concert Radio with Front Loading CD Player,Air Bag Side (Driver/Passenger),Alloy Wheels (17in),Body Coloured Bumpers,BOSE Sound System,Centre Console,Computer (Driver Information System),Electric Windows (Front),Limited Slip Differential,Mirrors External (Electric/Heated),Mobile Telephone Prep. - Bluetooth Interface,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (One Seat - Front),Steering Wheel Leather,Tyre Repair Kit,matching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410510
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    J4KDW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    34740 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
£11,995

Gallows Corner,Romford,A127 Southend Arterial Road
RM3 0DZ
United Kingdom

