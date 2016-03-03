loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Derivative:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Variant: TTS TFSI QUATTRO 20" x 9J '10- Y-spoke' design alloy wheels with 255/30 R20 tyres, Audi Connect Infotainment Services, MMI navigation plus, Brake calipers painted in red with TTS logo, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI touch, Comfort and Sound package, Technology Package featuring Audi Connect, Disc brakes, front, Front centre armrest, Extended leather package in colour coordinated leather, Navigation system - High, Parking system, rear, Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital displays, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Bluetooth interface

  • Ad ID
    408789
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    FX16FPC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£31,000

Crockford Lane,Basingstoke,
RG24 8NA
United Kingdom

