Variant name:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Derivative:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Variant: TTS TFSI QUATTRO 20" x 9J '10- Y-spoke' design alloy wheels with 255/30 R20 tyres, Audi Connect Infotainment Services, MMI navigation plus, Brake calipers painted in red with TTS logo, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI touch, Comfort and Sound package, Technology Package featuring Audi Connect, Disc brakes, front, Front centre armrest, Extended leather package in colour coordinated leather, Navigation system - High, Parking system, rear, Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital displays, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Bluetooth interface
Crockford Lane,Basingstoke,
RG24 8NA
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016