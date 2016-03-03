loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Coup Tyres 245/40 R18, Rear-view camera, Leather/Alcantara with S line embossing on the front seats, S line exterior pack, LED headlights with LED rear lights & dynamic rear indicators, Pedals and footrest in stainless steel, Door sill trims - illuminated with S logo, 18" x 8.5J '5-twin-spoke star' design alloy wheels with 245/40 R18 tyres, S line sports package, S line logo, exterior, S line, Sport suspension, S line front and rear bumpers, Matt brushed aluminium, Headlining in black cloth, Door mirrors - electrically folding, LED headlights, Lumbar support, pneumatically adjustable with massage function, LED rear lights

  • Ad ID
    408787
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    K2VBN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3479 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£30,995

Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG
United Kingdom

