Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Coup Tyres 245/40 R18, Rear-view camera, Leather/Alcantara with S line embossing on the front seats, S line exterior pack, LED headlights with LED rear lights & dynamic rear indicators, Pedals and footrest in stainless steel, Door sill trims - illuminated with S logo, 18" x 8.5J '5-twin-spoke star' design alloy wheels with 245/40 R18 tyres, S line sports package, S line logo, exterior, S line, Sport suspension, S line front and rear bumpers, Matt brushed aluminium, Headlining in black cloth, Door mirrors - electrically folding, LED headlights, Lumbar support, pneumatically adjustable with massage function, LED rear lights
Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016