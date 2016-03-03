loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 2.0T FSI 2dr Audi TT 2.0T FSI 2dr

Accessories

Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Speed sensitive power steering, Auxiliary input socket, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Split folding rear seat, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405640
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    KR10XGW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    30605 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2010
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£10,000

699 Newmarket Road,Cambridge,
CB5 8SQ
United Kingdom

