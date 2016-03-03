car description

Variant name:TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2013 13 Audi TT 2.0 TDI Black Edition Quattro 170 BHP A Fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this example top of the range 13 reg Audi TT 2.0 Black Edition Quattro 170 BHP Auto 2 Door Coupe which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards and finished in phantom black pearl effect paint with black & cream exclusive leather. Optional extra spec Includes satellite navigation system - DVD, Pearl effect paint, Audi exclusive leather package 2, Heated front seats, Audi Music Interface with a total cost of £5405. Also includes BOSE Sound System, Privacy glass, 19" Anthracite Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, air con, DRL and Audi Quattro 4 wheel drive technology. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market !