Variant name:TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2013 13 Audi TT 2.0 TDI Black Edition Quattro 170 BHP A Fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this example top of the range 13 reg Audi TT 2.0 Black Edition Quattro 170 BHP Auto 2 Door Coupe which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards and finished in phantom black pearl effect paint with black & cream exclusive leather. Optional extra spec Includes satellite navigation system - DVD, Pearl effect paint, Audi exclusive leather package 2, Heated front seats, Audi Music Interface with a total cost of £5405. Also includes BOSE Sound System, Privacy glass, 19" Anthracite Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, air con, DRL and Audi Quattro 4 wheel drive technology. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market !
2 Keys, Full Service History,Two Tone Black & Cream Exclusive Leather, 19" Anthracite Split Spoke Alloys, Privacy glass, Audi Quattro 4 wheel drive technology, S Tronic Gearbox, Audi Navigation Plus, Electric Adjustable Spoiler, CD Stereo System, Audi Music Interface, Bluetooth Technology, BOSE Sound System, Optional extra spec , Audi Exclusive Leather Package 2, Satellite Navigation System - DVD Based, Pearl Effect Paint, Audi Exclusive Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Audi Music Interface, Total cost of optional extra spec £5405, Brushed Aluminium Interior Inlays, Leather Door card Panels & Armrests, Speech Input Commands, Heating Control System, Auto Climate Control, Air Con, S Line Seats, Isofix child seat preparation, Contrast Stitching, Paddle shift, Full cloth mats, Aluminium Pedals, Electric Windows & Heated Mirrors, S Line Sill Plates, Black Edition Styling, Leather Steering Wheel, Onboard trip computer, 3 Spoke multifunctional Steering wheel, Central Locking, Driver / Passenger Airbags, Traction Control, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors & Spoiler, Black Roof fin, Integrated Indicators, Silver Fuel Cap, High vis stop lamp, Black Grille, Headlamp Washers, Fog lights, Twin Exhaust System, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturers Specification
237 Acklam Road,Middlesbrough,
TS5 7AB
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016