Variant name:TDI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2013 13 Audi TT 2.0 TDI Black Edition Quattro 170 BHP A Fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this example top of the range 13 reg Audi TT 2.0 Black Edition Quattro 170 BHP Auto 2 Door Coupe which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards and finished in phantom black pearl effect paint with black & cream exclusive leather. Optional extra spec Includes satellite navigation system - DVD, Pearl effect paint, Audi exclusive leather package 2, Heated front seats, Audi Music Interface with a total cost of £5405. Also includes BOSE Sound System, Privacy glass, 19" Anthracite Alloy wheels, Bluetooth, air con, DRL and Audi Quattro 4 wheel drive technology. Viewing is essential as we are confident there is no better example available on the market !

2 Keys, Full Service History,Two Tone Black & Cream Exclusive Leather, 19" Anthracite Split Spoke Alloys, Privacy glass, Audi Quattro 4 wheel drive technology, S Tronic Gearbox, Audi Navigation Plus, Electric Adjustable Spoiler, CD Stereo System, Audi Music Interface, Bluetooth Technology, BOSE Sound System, Optional extra spec , Audi Exclusive Leather Package 2, Satellite Navigation System - DVD Based, Pearl Effect Paint, Audi Exclusive Leather Covered Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Audi Music Interface, Total cost of optional extra spec £5405, Brushed Aluminium Interior Inlays, Leather Door card Panels & Armrests, Speech Input Commands, Heating Control System, Auto Climate Control, Air Con, S Line Seats, Isofix child seat preparation, Contrast Stitching, Paddle shift, Full cloth mats, Aluminium Pedals, Electric Windows & Heated Mirrors, S Line Sill Plates, Black Edition Styling, Leather Steering Wheel, Onboard trip computer, 3 Spoke multifunctional Steering wheel, Central Locking, Driver / Passenger Airbags, Traction Control, Body Coloured Bumpers Handles Mirrors & Spoiler, Black Roof fin, Integrated Indicators, Silver Fuel Cap, High vis stop lamp, Black Grille, Headlamp Washers, Fog lights, Twin Exhaust System, PAS, ABS, DRL, Standard Manufacturers Specification

  • Ad ID
    405624
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    RO13YWF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    55487 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
