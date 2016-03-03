loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TT

Map

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Half Leather, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Multiple Airbags, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history We have taken this AUDI TT 225 Quattro in as P/X and it is in lovely condition with NEW MOT and CAMBELT replaced.For more details, or to arrange test drive, please call us on 01243 774441

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Half Leather, Anti-Theft System, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Multiple Airbags, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, HPI CHECKED AND CLEAR, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403910
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    118000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1781
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£1,995

18 Spur Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!