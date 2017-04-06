Accessories

Metallic Blue, ***SATELLITE NAVIGATION, COMFORT PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, THIS CAR WILL BE FULLY CHECKED AND HAVE A NEW MOT IN OUR SNOWS TOYOTA MAIN DEALERSHIP***, Upgrades - Comfort Package, Paint Metallic, 3 months warranty, 3 owners, Last serviced on 06/04/2017 at 25,766 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Electronic Climate Control, Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, 19in 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with 255/35 R19 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Electric Front Windows, iPod Connection, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Drivers Information System (DIS), Satellite navigation, Heated seats, Airbags, Immobiliser, Remote central locking. 2 seats, :PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE, HPI CLEAR, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME!, £16,490 p/x welcome