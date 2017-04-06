loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TT

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:TDI QUATTRO S LINE BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 TD Black Edition Roadster S Tronic Quattro 2dr

Accessories

Metallic Blue, ***SATELLITE NAVIGATION, COMFORT PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, THIS CAR WILL BE FULLY CHECKED AND HAVE A NEW MOT IN OUR SNOWS TOYOTA MAIN DEALERSHIP***, Upgrades - Comfort Package, Paint Metallic, 3 months warranty, 3 owners, Last serviced on 06/04/2017 at 25,766 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Electronic Climate Control, Acoustic Parking System (Rear Only), Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, 19in 9J 7 Twin - Spoke Titanium Look Design Alloy Wheels with 255/35 R19 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Electric Front Windows, iPod Connection, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Leather/Alcantara Upholstery, Drivers Information System (DIS), Satellite navigation, Heated seats, Airbags, Immobiliser, Remote central locking. 2 seats, :PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE, HPI CLEAR, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME!, £16,490 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403888
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    JE62XXX
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    29329 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£16,490

Snows House,Hedge End,Botley Road
SO30 2RA
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!