Variant name:TFSI QUATTRO BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: Coup 19" x 9J '7 twin-spoke titanium look' design alloy wheels with 255/35 R19 tyres, Extended aluminium look interior, Tyres 255/35 R19 Y, Fine Nappa leather with S line embossing, Black edition, 19" x 9J '7 twin-spoke titanium look' design alloy wheels with 255/35 R19 tyres, Audi Music Interface (AMI), Privacy glass, Comfort package, Technology package, S line logo, exterior, Sports suspension, 3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with gear-shift paddles, Reinforced bumpers, Heated front seats, Windscreen sunband, Auto-dimming rear-view mirror, Black styling package - matt, Inlays, Matt-brushed aluminium, Navigation DVD (Europe, if digitised), Navigation system plus with MMI operating logic, Acoustic parking system (rear only), Radio/navigation system, Xenon plus, Automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjusting while driving), BOSE® surround sound system, Exterior light styling pack, Cruise control, Headlight washer system, Bluetooth interface

  • Ad ID
    403832
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    MA13LVW
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
