loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TT

Map

car description

Variant name:TDI ULTRA S LINE ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Coup 19" x 9J '5-Arm Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 tyres, Audi Connect Infotainment Services, MMI navigation plus, Sport seats in leather/Alcantara with S line embossing on the front seats, Auto-dimming rear-view mirror with light and rain sensor package, Audi Matrix LED Headlights, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI touch, Comfort and Sound package, Technology Package featuring Audi Connect, S line package, S line logo, exterior, S line body styling, Windscreen sunband, Auto-dimming rear-view mirror, Matt brushed aluminium, Front centre armrest, Electric lumbar support, Navigation system - High, Audi parking system plus, with park assist, Audi Matrix LED headlights, LED headlights, Light and rain sensor, Adaptive headlights, LED rear lights, Fixed bending and all-weather light, Headlight washer system, Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital displays, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Bluetooth phone connection

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403831
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    KN65RVA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£20,995

Skyliner Way,Bury St. Edmunds,
IP32 7YB
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!