Variant name:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Coup Audi Connect Infotainment Services, MMI navigation plus, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI touch, Comfort and Sound package, Technology Package featuring Audi Connect, Interior elements in Quartz Lacquer Silver, Front centre armrest, Door mirrors - electrically folding, adjustable and heated, Extended leather package in colour coordinated leather, Navigation system - High, Parking system, rear, Cruise control, Deluxe Automatic Air Conditioning with integrated digital displays, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Bluetooth interface
Tresillian,Truro,
TR2 4BA
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016