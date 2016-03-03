loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

Variant name:TFSI SPORT ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: Coup 17" x 8J '5-spoke V' design alloy wheels with 245/50 tyres, Tires 245/45 R17 95Y, Alcantara/leather combination, 17" x 8J '5-spoke V' design alloy wheels with 245/50 tyres, Concert radio, iPod connection, 3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel with gear-shift paddles, Concert radio, speakers (active), Bluetooth interface, 4-cyl. gasoline engine 1.8 l/118 kW 16V turbo FSI, homogeneous Base engine: TJ2/TT2/TE6/TH2/TF6/TW2/TH6, Coupe

  • Ad ID
    403827
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    BN13ERU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    24298 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
£13,990

Stanley Matthews Way,Stoke-on-Trent,
ST4 4DD
United Kingdom

