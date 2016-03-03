loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TT

Map

car description

Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Coup 19" x 9J '5-Arm Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 tyres, MMI navigation plus, Alcantara/leather with embossed S line/Slogo in the front seat backs, LED headlights, S line package, S line logo, exterior, S line body styling, Inlays, Matt brushed aluminium, Electric lumbar support, Navigation system - High, LED headlights, Light and rain sensor, LED rear lights, Fixed bending and all-weather light, Headlight washer system, 4 cylinder 2.0 TFSI 230 PS engine

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403826
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    DV67PZA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1905 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£31,990

Stanley Matthews Way,Stoke-on-Trent,
ST4 4DD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!