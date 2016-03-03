loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi TT

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: Coupe 2.0TFSi 200 ST6 AN EXCELLENT AUDI TT IN WHITE AND FULL BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS, EXTRAS INCLUDE DVD SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 19" ALLOYS, ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS, COMFORT PACK, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, PRIVACY GLASS, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE AND INTERIOR LIGHT PACKAGE, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels-9Jx19in 5 Segment-Spoke Design, DVD Satellite Navigation, Xenon Plus Headlights, Fine Nappa Leather, Comfort Package, BOSE Sound System, Privacy Glass, Audi Music Interface (AMI), Heated Front Seats, Mobile Telephone Prep. - Bluetooth Interface, Interior Light Package, Tyre Pressure Control, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Alloy wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Centre Console, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Height adjustable drivers seat, Lumbar support, Immobiliser, Traction Control System, Power steering, Central locking, Airbags. 4 seats, Ibis White, GODDARDS AUTO ARE AN APPROVED RAC DEALERSHIP WHICH INCLUDES A DETAILED MULTIPOINT CHECK AND THE HIGHEST RAC PLATINUM LEVEL WARRANTY. ANY INSPECTION AND TEST DRIVE WELCOME. WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS. FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO CREDIT STATUS. PART EXCHANGES ALWAYS WELCOME, Goddard's Auto only deal with the highest quality cars and come fully warranted at the highest level

Accessories

Upholstery - Leather, Satellite Navigation, Bose, Heated Seats, Privacy Glass, Cruise control, Rear Parking Sensors, Comfort Package, Xenon Headlights, Adaptive Headlights, Music Interface, Bluetooth, 3Spoke Sports Leather Steering Wheel, 9 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, 5- channel Amplifier, Radio & CD & MP3, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Front floor mats, Front Passenger Seat isofix location point, Front Sports Seats, Height adjust Front Seats, Front side Airbags, Front Passenger Airbag deactivation, Seats - Height Adjustable Passenger

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402070
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LY10LHK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2010
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£11,494

Unit 2 Anslow Business Park,Burton-on-Trent,
DE13 9QX
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!