car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: Coupe 2.0TFSi 200 ST6 AN EXCELLENT AUDI TT IN WHITE AND FULL BLACK LEATHER HEATED SEATS, EXTRAS INCLUDE DVD SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 19" ALLOYS, ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS, XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS, COMFORT PACK, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, PRIVACY GLASS, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, BLUETOOTH TELEPHONE AND INTERIOR LIGHT PACKAGE, Upgrades - Alloy Wheels-9Jx19in 5 Segment-Spoke Design, DVD Satellite Navigation, Xenon Plus Headlights, Fine Nappa Leather, Comfort Package, BOSE Sound System, Privacy Glass, Audi Music Interface (AMI), Heated Front Seats, Mobile Telephone Prep. - Bluetooth Interface, Interior Light Package, Tyre Pressure Control, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Climate Control, Upholstery Leather, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Alloy wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Centre Console, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Height adjustable drivers seat, Lumbar support, Immobiliser, Traction Control System, Power steering, Central locking, Airbags. 4 seats, Ibis White, GODDARDS AUTO ARE AN APPROVED RAC DEALERSHIP WHICH INCLUDES A DETAILED MULTIPOINT CHECK AND THE HIGHEST RAC PLATINUM LEVEL WARRANTY. ANY INSPECTION AND TEST DRIVE WELCOME. WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS. FLEXIBLE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE SUBJECT TO CREDIT STATUS. PART EXCHANGES ALWAYS WELCOME, Goddard's Auto only deal with the highest quality cars and come fully warranted at the highest level