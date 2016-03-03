loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDI ULTRA S LINE ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Coup 19" x 9J '5-Arm Star' design alloy wheels with 245/35 R19 tyres, Sport seats in leather/Alcantara with S line embossing on the front seats, LED headlights, S line package, S line logo, exterior, S line body styling, Windscreen sunband, Matt brushed aluminium, Electric lumbar support, LED headlights, Light and rain sensor, LED rear lights, Fixed bending and all-weather light, Headlight washer system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402038
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    PJ16YCU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    12119 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
