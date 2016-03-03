loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TDI ULTRA S LINE BLACK EDITION ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: Roadster Black Edition 2.0 TDI 184 PS 6-speed 19" x 9.0J "5-spoke-Blade" design alloys wheels in black gloss with 245/35 R19 tyres, Alcantara/leather with embossed S line/Slogo in the front seat backs, LED headlights, S sports seats at front, Open Top Driving Package, S line Style edition for UK, S line logo, exterior, S line body styling, Heated front seats, Windscreen sunband, Audi exclusive black styling package, Inlays, Matt brushed aluminium, Door mirror housing - High gloss black, Leather package, Electric lumbar support, Wind deflector, Parking system, rear, LED headlights, Light and rain sensor, LED rear lights, Fixed bending and all-weather light, Headlight washer system, Head-level heating in the front seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402036
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    WK17XFU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
£27,995

Tresillian,Truro,
TR2 4BA
United Kingdom

