Variant name:TDI ULTRA SPORT ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: 2.0 TDI ultra Sport Roadster 2dr (start/stop)

Blue, All our cars come with 1 FULL YEARS MOT 1 FULL SERVICE INSPECTION and 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. All included in the PRICE!!! Clark Motorchoice is a specialist division of John Clark BMW Audi Landrover and Jaguar. All our cars are group selected main dealer direct trade ins., 3 months warranty, 2 owners, Black Part suede interior, Manual Air Conditioning, DAB Digital Radio, Start - Stop System with Energy Recuperation, Upholstery - Leather/Alcantara, Keyless Go - Start/Stop Button, 18in x 8.5J 10 - Spoke Design Alloy Wheels with 245/40 R18 Tyres and Anti-Theft Bolts, Single CD Player and Two SDXC Memory Card Readers, FM and AM Radio Reception, Bluetooth Mobile Telephone Preparation, Anti - Theft Alarm, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Electric door mirrors, Satellite navigation, Remote central locking, Xenon Headlights with LED Daytime - Running Lights. 2 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £19,995

  • Ad ID
    400660
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    OE15HYG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    17724 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2015
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom

