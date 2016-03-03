Variant name:Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr Audi TT 1.8T FSI S Line 2dr
Audi drive select, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Cruise control, Cruise control + speed limiter, MMI touch panel, Mobile phone preparation with bluetooth interface, Progressive power assisted steering, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, MMI Radio with CD player and SD/XC card slot, Auto headlight range control, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Green tinted heat insulating glass, High gloss black front grille, LED daytime running lights, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, S Line body styling, Sunband for windscreen, 3 spoke leather multifunction sports steering wheel, Aluminium door sill trims, Black headlining, Electric lumbar support, Front centre armrest, Front head restraints, Front passenger seat isofix location point, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Isofix on outer rear seats, Perforated leather gearknob, Split folding rear seat, Top tether anchor plate for isofix child seat, Auto dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensors pack - TT, Non smoking pack - TT/TT RS, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, ASR traction control, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Electromechanical parking brake, ESP, First aid kit, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Head airbags, Seatbelt warning, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle, Anti theft alarm, Immobiliser, Keyless Start, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Extended aluminium look with stainless steel pedals, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre repair kit
5 Gateway Business Park,Croydon,
CR5 2AR
United Kingdom
Mar 3, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016