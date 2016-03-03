Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 2.0T FSI 2dr Audi TT 2.0T FSI 2dr
Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Speed sensitive power steering, Auxiliary input socket, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 3 spoke sports leather steering wheel, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front floor mats, Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather door handle inner base, Leather handbrake grip, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Aluminium interior trim, Tyre mobility system
