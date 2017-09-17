car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Premium Cloth soft top, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, CD Player, Radio, Stereo, Full service history A fabulous two owner example of the rare Turbo charged TT Roadster model fitted with an automatic gearbox. Just two owners from new with a full service history from new and presented in amazing condition. The car has a huge specification and is great value at this price.