Grey, 2 owners, BMW Navigation System with Navigation Data on Integrated Harddrive, Air Conditioning, Single - Zone Automatic, Auto Start - Stop, DAB Digital Radio, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear, 18in Light Alloy Wheels M Star - Spoke Style 461M with Mixed Tyres and Wheel Bolts, Locking, Alarm System (Thatcham Category 1), BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability) and Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Hexagon Cloth/Alcantara , Anthracite Upholstery, Hill-Start Assistant, On-Board Computer (OBC), Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Monitoring. 4 seats, £17,990 p/x welcome
Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG,
United Kingdom
