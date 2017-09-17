loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£17,990
Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: 2.0 220i M Sport Coupe 2dr (start/stop)

Grey, 2 owners, BMW Navigation System with Navigation Data on Integrated Harddrive, Air Conditioning, Single - Zone Automatic, Auto Start - Stop, DAB Digital Radio, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear, 18in Light Alloy Wheels M Star - Spoke Style 461M with Mixed Tyres and Wheel Bolts, Locking, Alarm System (Thatcham Category 1), BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability) and Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Hexagon Cloth/Alcantara , Anthracite Upholstery, Hill-Start Assistant, On-Board Computer (OBC), Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Monitoring. 4 seats, £17,990 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    330087
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    S3KGK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1.8
Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG,
United Kingdom

