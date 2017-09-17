loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT

Compare this car
£14,600
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:TFSI S LINE ,Derivative:MK2 (8J) ,Variant: 2.0 S Line SEMI-AUTO

Accessories

ABS , ASR traction control , Auxiliary input socket , Body colour bumpers , Driver's information system , Driver/Front Passenger airbags , EDL traction control , Electric front windows , Electronic climate control (ECC) , ESP , Fasten seatbelt reminder , First aid kit , Front fog lights , Front head restraints , Front side airbags , Immobiliser , Jack and tool kit , Leather centre console armrest , Leather handbrake grip , Leather interior door handles , LED daytime running lights , Locking wheel bolts , Matt brushed aluminium inlay , Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel , Remote central locking , Retractable rear spoiler , Scuff plates with metal inlays , SD card slot , Service interval indicator , Servotronic speed related PAS , Split folding rear seat , Thatcham Cat.1 alarm , Twin exhaust pipes , Tyre mobility system , Warning triangle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330083
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    TT11KGB
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    13566 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2011
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed