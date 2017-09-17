loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£12,995
Variant name:TDI QUATTRO SPORT ,Derivative:TDI QUATTRO SPORT ,Variant: 2.0 TDI Quattro Sport 2dr [2011]

Driver's information system,Service interval indicator,Servotronic speed related Power Assisted Steering,Auxiliary input socket,SD card slot,Body colour bumpers,Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors,Electric front windows,Front fog lights,Retractable rear spoiler,Twin exhaust pipes,Electronic climate control (ECC),Front head restraints,Jack and tool kit,Leather centre console armrest,Leather handbrake grip,Leather interior door handles,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Split folding rear seat,Anti-lock brake system,Anti-slip regulation traction control,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Electronic Differential Lock + traction control,Electronic Stability Programme,Fasten seatbelt reminder,First aid kit,Front side airbags,Warning triangle,Immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Thatcham Category 1 alarm,Aluminium interior trim,Tyre mobility system

  • Ad ID
    329010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SH62ZNZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    48298 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
547 Antrim Road,Newtownabbey,Mallusk
BT364RF,
United Kingdom

