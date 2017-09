car description

BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DYNAMIC SUSPENSION, Xenon Headlamps, Heated Seats, ELECTRIC WIND DEFLECTOR, USB AND AUX PORT, full audi service history, Climate Control, Cruise Control, 18'' multi spoke alloys, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Immobiliser, Sports Seats, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Premium Cloth soft top, Multi-Disc CD Player, WINDSCREEN SUNBAND, Bluetooth, 18'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history THIS VEHICLE HAS ONLY COVERED 72,000 MILES AND COMES WITH A FULL AUDI SERVICE HISTORY, AS WITH ALL OUR VEHICLES IT COMES FULLY HPI CLEAR AND MILEAGE WARRANTED, SPEC INCS FULL MAGMA RED FINE NAPPA LEATHER, BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, AUDI SYMPHONY RADIO CD MULTICHANGER WITH AUX MEDIA CONNECTION, DYNAMIC SUSPENSION, 18'' DYNAMIC SPORT DESIGN ALLOY WHEELS, ELECTRIC WIND DEFLECTOR, INTERIOR LIGHT PACKAGE, SPORT SEATS, WINDSCREEN SUNBAND, ELECTRIC REAR SPOILER, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, 3 SPOKE SPORTS FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, AND LOTS MORE A STUNNING LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE WITH GOOD SPEC AND FULL MAIN DEALER HISTORY