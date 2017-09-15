loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT

Compare this car
£17,350
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Roadster S line ,Derivative:S line ,Variant: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr [2011] Audi TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr [2011]

Accessories

Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Fully automatic electrically operated hood, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, Wind deflector, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Black headlining, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Short-shift manual gearbox, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325663
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Registration no.
    WF14FTA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    35802 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Priory Way,Taunton,
TA1 2BB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed