Variant name:Roadster S line ,Derivative:S line ,Variant: 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr [2011] Audi TT 2.0T FSI S Line 2dr [2011]
Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, SD card slot, Body colour bumpers, Body colour electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Front fog lights, Fully automatic electrically operated hood, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, Wind deflector, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Black headlining, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, ABS, ASR traction control, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Short-shift manual gearbox, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre mobility system
Priory Way,Taunton,
TA1 2BB,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
