Audi TT

£22,495
Variant name:Diesel Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS) Audi TT Coupe 2.0 TDI S-line Ultra (184PS) finished in Scuba Blue, metallic. Specification includes cruise control, sports seats in alcantara/leather with s line embossing on, electric lumbar support, s line package, windscreen sunband, headlight washer system, heated front seats, inlays - matt brushed Aluminium, LED headlights, LED rear lights, light and rain sensor, parking system - rear and s line body styling.

  • Ad ID
    324472
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SM65JJV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    7891 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2015
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Kings Cross Road,Dundee,
DD2 3PT,
United Kingdom

