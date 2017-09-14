Variant name:Diesel Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS) Audi TT Coupe 2.0 TDI S-line Ultra (184PS) finished in Scuba Blue, metallic. Specification includes cruise control, sports seats in alcantara/leather with s line embossing on, electric lumbar support, s line package, windscreen sunband, headlight washer system, heated front seats, inlays - matt brushed Aluminium, LED headlights, LED rear lights, light and rain sensor, parking system - rear and s line body styling.
Kings Cross Road,Dundee,
DD2 3PT,
United Kingdom
