car description

Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, New MOT, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Power Hood, Heated Seats, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition, great spec, Audi TT Quattro with only 48,000 miles, full Audi service history and a new Mot. A truly stunning vehicle, ready to drive away.Buy with complete confidence. We are a family business established over 20 years offering low mileage vehicles to thousands of new and returning customers. In return we have received great reviews on Google, our own website and many other sites. All of the vehicles available are fully HPI checked and will be up to date with service's and Mot. We offer very competitive finance and warranty packages over 1-5 years with zero deposit. We are open every day from 8am-9pm but do ask that you please call before making your journey to insure the vehicle you are interested in is still available. Spec includes....Full Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth Phone System, Bose speakers, Aux-in Connection, Parking Sensors, Electric Wind Deflector, Xenon Led Running Lights, 6 Speed, Electronic Climate Control, Drivers Information System (DIS), Concert Audio System - MP3 File - Compatible Single CD Player and Radio Including Aux - in Socket, Multi - Function Steering Wheel, Electric Front Windows, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Upholstery - Alcantara/Leather, 17in x 8J Trapez Design Alloy Wheels with 225/50 R17 W Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Traction control, Immobiliser, Remote central locking. 2 seats, Silver, £10,950 p/x welcome