car description

Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this pristine condition Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Sport with only 24,000 miles, one previous owner and full Audi service history. A truly stunning car, ready to drive away.Buy with complete confidence. We are a family business established over 20 years offering low mileage vehicles to thousands of new and returning customers. In return we have received great reviews on Google, our own website and many other sites. All of the vehicles available are fully HPI checked and will be up to date with service's and Mot. We offer very competitive finance and warranty packages over 1-5 years with zero deposit. We are open every day from 8am-9pm but do ask that you please call before making your journey to insure the vehicle you are interested in is still available.Spec includes....Full Leather Seats, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, Cruise Control, AUX Point, Electric Spoiler, Xenon Led Running Lights, Electric Wind Deflector, Climate Control, 6 Speed, Parking Sensors, 17in x 8.5J 5 - Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels with 245/50 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Anti - Theft Device - Thatcham Category 1 Approved, Concert Radio with Single Front - Loading CD Player, MP3 File Compatibility and Active Front and Rear Speakers, AUX - IN Socket, Drivers Information System (DIS), Traction control, Audio Remote Control, Air conditioning, Alarm, Anti Lock Brake System (ABS), Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, Remote central locking. 2 seats, Silver, £16,