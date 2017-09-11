loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£29,500
car description

Variant name:TFSI QUATTRO S LINE ,Derivative:TFSI QUATTRO S LINE ,Variant: 2.0 T FSI (230ps) quattro S Line S Tronic

Accessories

S sports seats at front,Electric lumbar support,Open Top Driving Package,Wind deflector,Parking system plus - front and rear,S line body styling,Advanced key,Anti-theft alarm,Front centre armrest,Head-level heating in the front seats,Headlight washer system,Heated front seats,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317957
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    CF16XMM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    11000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Wagtail Close ,Cardiff ,Cardiff Gate Business Park
CF23 8RT,
United Kingdom

