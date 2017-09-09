loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£7,990
Obsidian Black, Ruby Red Leather, Driver & passenger Heated seats, 19inch Alloy wheels, Fully Automatic Black Power Hood, Rear Park sensors, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, PAS, ABS, Alarm & immobilizer, Audi + 2 private owners from new, Only 73,000 miles, Full Audi Main Dealer service history, 8 stamps in service book, OUTSTANDING EXAMPLE, HPI Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities available, Comprehensive 3yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317410
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Mileage
    73000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

