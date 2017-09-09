Obsidian Black, Ruby Red Leather, Driver & passenger Heated seats, 19inch Alloy wheels, Fully Automatic Black Power Hood, Rear Park sensors, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, PAS, ABS, Alarm & immobilizer, Audi + 2 private owners from new, Only 73,000 miles, Full Audi Main Dealer service history, 8 stamps in service book, OUTSTANDING EXAMPLE, HPI Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities available, Comprehensive 3yr warranty available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT.
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...