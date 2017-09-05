car description

Variant name:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: TTS TFSI QUATTRO Automatic Comfort, Sound And Tech Packs, 19 inch Alloys, Bang And Olufsen And More Due in stock from a local client we have a beautiful Audi TTS Coupe Automatic. Finished in stunning and Ara Blue metallic pain work with Black leather cross stitch seats. Many factory options include Tech Pack, Comfort Pack, Sound Pack, 19 inch 5 twin spoke alloys, Red brake calipers, Privacy glass, Bang and Olufsen sound system, Electric folding and heated door mirrors. A stunning and high specification example of this desirable model.