Audi TT

£33,993
car description

Variant name:TTS TFSI QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK3 (8S) ,Variant: TTS TFSI QUATTRO Automatic Comfort, Sound And Tech Packs, 19 inch Alloys, Bang And Olufsen And More Due in stock from a local client we have a beautiful Audi TTS Coupe Automatic. Finished in stunning and Ara Blue metallic pain work with Black leather cross stitch seats. Many factory options include Tech Pack, Comfort Pack, Sound Pack, 19 inch 5 twin spoke alloys, Red brake calipers, Privacy glass, Bang and Olufsen sound system, Electric folding and heated door mirrors. A stunning and high specification example of this desirable model.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310453
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LB66OKK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6300 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Abbey Road,Barrow-in-Furness,
LA139AE,
United Kingdom

