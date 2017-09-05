loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi TT

Compare this car
£15,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0 TDI quattro S-Line Audi TT Coupe 2.0 TDI quattro S-line finished in Misano Red, pearl effect. Specification includes xenon Plus, Concert radio, exterior light styling pack, headlight washer system, inlays - matt-brushed Aluminium, reinforced bumpers, s line exterior package, s line sports package, speakers (active), sports front seats, sports suspension, xenon Plus headlights, ?perforated alcantara/leather with s line embossing, 3-spoke multi-function flat-bottomed steering wheel and automatic headlight-range adjustment dynamic (self-adjust

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310448
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    NL13OCM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    19523 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Kings Cross Road,Dundee,
DD2 3PT,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed