Audi TT

£16,990
car description

Variant name:Coupe Special Editions S Black Edition ,Derivative:TTS Black Edition ,Variant: 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S Tronic Audi TT 2.0T FSI Quattro TTS Black Edition 2dr S Tronic

Accessories

Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Driver's information system, Service interval indicator, Servotronic speed related PAS, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE surround sound, SD card slot, Symphony ll radio + 6CD autochanger with MP3 Compatibility, Aluminium door mirror housings, Body colour bumpers, Body styling kit, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Front fog lights, Privacy glass, Retractable rear spoiler, Sports exhaust system, Tailpipes on left and right side with chrome finish, Xenon plus headlights including headlight washers + auto-dynamic headlight levelling + exterior light styling pack, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel including paddle shift, Electronic climate control (ECC), Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Jack and tool kit, Leather centre console armrest, Leather handbrake grip, Leather interior door handles, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Scuff plates with metal inlays, Split folding rear seat, Black styling pack - TT, ABS, ASR traction control, Black brake calipers, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, EDL traction control, Enhanced braking system, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, First aid kit, Front side airbags, Warning triangle, Immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Audi magnetic ride S version, Matt brushed aluminium inlay, Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310444
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    KV62EGY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR,
United Kingdom

