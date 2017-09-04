Variant name:Diesel Coupe S Line ,Derivative:S Line ,Variant: 2.0 TDI S-Line Ultra (184PS) Audi TT 2.0 TDI Ultra S Line 2dr
Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Navigation system - High,MMI navigation plus,Sports seats in Alcantara/leather with S line embossing on,Electric lumbar support,Privacy glass,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Audi exclusive black styling package,3-spoke flat bottomed leather-trimmed Sport multi-function,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirror housing - High gloss black,Headlight washer system,Inlays - Matt brushed Aluminium,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Light and rain sensor,MMI touch,S line body styling,Technology Package,Windscreen sunband,
Hurricane Close,Stafford,Primepoint 14
ST16 1GZ,
United Kingdom
When Audi first unveiled the Audi TT concept car in the mid-1990s, nobod...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...