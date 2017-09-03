loading Loading please wait....
Audi TT

£11,691
Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video

Fantastic Looks And Performance, Xenon Headlights, 18" Alloys, Bluetooth hands-free, Part Leather/Alcantara, Air Conditioning, Alarm, CD Radio, Front Fog Lights, Remote Central Locking, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Headlight Cleaning System, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Immobiliser, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request

  • Ad ID
    310126
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > TT
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    62384 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1984
New Rd, Yeadon
Leeds,
United Kingdom

