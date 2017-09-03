Used condition, Franchise approved, Ask for a personalised video
Fantastic Looks And Performance, Xenon Headlights, 18" Alloys, Bluetooth hands-free, Part Leather/Alcantara, Air Conditioning, Alarm, CD Radio, Front Fog Lights, Remote Central Locking, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Headlight Cleaning System, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Steering Column - Adjustable, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Split Rear Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Pollen Filter, Immobiliser, Warranty Included, Video of vehicle available on request
